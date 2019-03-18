Dr Angela Trentacoste | Athens | March 19

Dr Angela Trentacoste, a research associate at Oxford University's School of Archaeology, will deliver a lecture titled “Of Cattle and Connectivity: Investigating the Morphometric Change in Ancient Livestock” at the American School of Classical Studies at Athens (ASCSA) on Tuesday, March 19. Trentacoste is working on an ERC Starting Grant called “ZooMWest – Zooarchaeology and Mobility in the Western Mediterranean: Husbandry Production from the Late Bronze Age to Late Antiquity,” investigating how the Roman Empire was able to dramatically improve animal husbandry productivity in Western Europe. Her lecture starts at 5 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

ASCSA, 54 Souidias, Kolonaki,

tel 213.000.2400, www.ascsa.edu.gr