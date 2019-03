The Hellenic Union of Industrial Consumers of Energy (UNICEN) has sent a second letter of complaint to the Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) regarding the carbon dioxide charges by Public Power Corporation in its medium- and high-voltage power rates.



UNICEN again called for the intervention of the energy regulator as the first letter sent on February 25 concerning the same issue drew no response from RAE.



According to UNICEN, the PPC methodology for the calculation of the CO2 charge is inappropriate as it does not reflect the fluctuations in the greenhouse gas footprint that varies considerably from month to month.