Paper warehouse blaze covers northern Athens in smoke

A fireman walks past the burning remains of a paper storage facility that went up in flames in Glyka Nera, northeast of Athens, Monday afternoon, sending a dense cloud of smoke over many parts of the Greek capital. No one was injured in the blaze, which prompted a rapid response from the fire service as the facility is located near a power substation. It took 25 firefighters took to bring the conflagration under control in more than five hours, with the assistance of eight fire trucks. Experts will be examining the scene to determine the exact cause of the fire and its impact. [InTime News]