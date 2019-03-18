Bill secures right of MPs to take part in Euro elections

The right of a Greek lawmaker to take part in European Parliament elections is enshrined in an amended multi-bill drafted by the Interior Ministry that will be submitted Tuesday and voted on in a parliamentary plenary session.



According to the amended multi-bill, lawmakers can run as candidates in European Parliament elections without having to give up their status as an MP at home.



However, the bill also maintains that an MP cannot be an MEP at the same time. This means that from the moment a given MP is elected to European Parliament they will have to resign as a lawmaker in the Greek Parliament.



Moreover, the bill also includes an amendment that secures the right of Greeks living in the United Kingdom to participate in European Parliament elections in May regardless of the outcome of the Brexit negotiations.