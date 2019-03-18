ATHEX: Stocks appear to be running out of steam

The bourse benchmark at Athinon Avenue headed higher for a fifth session in a row on Monday, although it appeared to have run out of steam as it closed some way below its day-high and trading volume left a lot to be desired. The majority of stocks ended up in the red, too.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 725.41 points, adding 0.46 percent to Friday’s 722.12 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.51 percent to 1,888.70 points, as small-caps contracted 1.50 percent.

The banks index grew 0.49 percent, as Eurobank increased 1.98 percent and National grabbed 0.88 percent, while Alpha slipped 0.50 percent and Piraeus stayed put.

Ellaktor rose 2.28 percent, and Sarantis lost 3.03 percent.

In total 42 stocks posted gains, 48 recorded losses and 40 closed without change.

Turnover amounted to 37.6 million euros, down from last Friday’s 81 million.

The market operator announced on Monday that Nexans and Druckfarben will be delisted as of April 2.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index ascended 1.21 percent to 65 points.