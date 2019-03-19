Two bomb threats made against Athens metro station

Authorities on Tuesday shut down the Egaleo station on the Athens metro for a few hours after two bomb threats were called in to local media.

One of the warnings was made to a news website and the other to a business newspaper early on Tuesday morning, with an anonymous male caller saying that an explosive device had been rigged to go off at the busy station during the morning rush.

The caller said the bomb was timed to go off at 10.20 a.m., prompting the station's closure and a search of the area.

Police said that no evidence of an explosive device has been found.