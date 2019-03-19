Big drug and cash haul made in bust on narcotics gang

Police in western Greece on Tuesday announced the arrest of 14 suspected members of a drug trafficking racket, including its alleged leader, after a series of raids in the regions of Ilia, Achaia, Aetolia-Akarnania, Corinth and Attica.

Raids on the suspects' homes and places of business turned up around 125 kilograms of cannabis, 162 grams of cocaine, 114 grams of heroine, 10 illegal weapons and 18,500 euros in cash, among other evidence that is being examined by investigators.

The bulk of the drugs, 102 kilograms of cannabis, was found hidden in remote parts of Ilia near certain raid sites.

Officers arrested 13 men aged 27 to 69 years old and a 51-year-old woman on suspicion of dealing in large quantities of illegal narcotics from at least November 2018. Two more suspected accomplices are being sought in connection to the racket, which investigators say was run by a 60-year-old man and four of his relatives.

The gang is thought to have dealt mostly in bulk sales to middlemen and street-level pushers, thus avoiding direct sales to users.