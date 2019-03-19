Marinade paste withdrawn from shelves after glass found

Greek food authority EFET on Tuesday issued a warning and a ban against a specific batch of a marinade paste product that was found to contain slivers of glass.

The ban is directed specifically at Lot Number 811170 of the Pasco Tandoori Marinade Paste that comes in a 270 gram jar, with a best-by date of 30.11.2021.

The product is distributed to Greek supermarkets and grocery stores by Asiana Ltd.

EFET warned consumers who have purchased this product against consuming it, saying that it may pose a serious health risk.