Masked attackers target refugee event in northeastern Greece, one injured

TAGS: Migration, Crime

A group of masked men assaulted refugees staying at a reception facility in Konitsa, northeastern Greece, a non-government organization said Tuesday.

One minor was injured in the attack which took place during a sports event involving refugee children Sunday, said the Arsis Association for the Social Support of Youth and Human Rights.

No more information was available about the attack.

