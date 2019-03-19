Masked attackers target refugee event in northeastern Greece, one injured
A group of masked men assaulted refugees staying at a reception facility in Konitsa, northeastern Greece, a non-government organization said Tuesday.
One minor was injured in the attack which took place during a sports event involving refugee children Sunday, said the Arsis Association for the Social Support of Youth and Human Rights.
No more information was available about the attack.