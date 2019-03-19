Dourou charged in connection with Mandra floods in 2017

An Athens prosecutor has brought charges against Attica Regional Governor Rena Dourou and another nine officials in connection with the flash floods in Mandra, western Attica, in November 2017 which resulted in the death of 25 people and the destruction of hundreds of properties.

Charges were also brought against deputy regional governor Ioannis Vassileiou, Mandra Mayor Ioanna Kriekouki, Elefsina Mayor Giorgos Tsoukalas, Megara Mayor Grigoris Stamoulis and other officials at the forestry and zoning services in the area.

According to a 66-page report by prosecutor Sotiria Papageorgakopoulou, the charges include manslaughter through neglect, grievous bodily harm, provoking floods through neglect, violating construction regulations and breach of duty.

Dourou is among 20 officials who were earlier this month charged in connection with the deadly fires that killed 100 people and destroyed parts of eastern Attica last July.