Art Power | Thessaloniki | To March 26

The Kapopoulos Gallery has put together work by some of the best artists that it represents – Erro, Antonio Segui, Mr Brainwash, Laurence Jenkell, Richard Orlinski, David Gerstein, Aiiroh, Benjamin Spark, Cedric Bouteiller and Hawini – for “Art Power,” a show at its Thessaloniki branch celebrating just that, from a fun and subversive point of view. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and 5.30 to 9 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Kapopoulos Gallery, 6 Morgentau, tel 2310.278.144, www.kapopoulosart.gr