Schubert Meets Liszt | Athens | March 20

Soprano Christina Giannakopoulou and pianist Theodore Tzovanakis will be on stage at the Athens Concert Hall on Wednesday, March 20, demonstrating the bond between Franz Schubert and Franz Liszt. The program comprises “Der Wanderer,” “Aufenthalt,” “Der Leiermann,” “Der Mueller und der Bach” and “Gretchen am Spinnrade,” among other Schubert works transcribed for solo piano by Liszt, as well as a selection of lieder by both composers. The performance begins at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10 and 15 euros.



