Celestyal gets ready for Posidonia

Niche cruise operator Celestyal Cruises is gearing up to participate in its fifth Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum, where it hopes to further cement its reputation as the world’s foremost Greek cruise specialist.



At this May’s event in Athens, Celestyal will unveil details of its ongoing efforts to extend the cruise season in Greece and announce new itineraries from 2020 and beyond.



“Since we are operating in an area with a lot of geopolitical challenges, our focus is a sustainable and viable operation with our midsize vessels, which is the right size for this part of the world,” said Chris Theophilides, CEO Celestyal Cruises, which is headquartered in Piraeus.



“It is a great pleasure for us to participate in the Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum once again, an event which highlights the dynamic growth of the cruising sector and its potential to our operating region. Moreover, as Celestyal Cruises is one of Greece’s main homeporting cruise lines, we are proud to systematically contribute to our national economy and support initiatives that promote cruising in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he added.