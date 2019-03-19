DEPA's commercial operations go up for sale in April

Greece will invite investors to submit expressions of interest for the commercial operations of its gas utility DEPA on April 8, DEPA’s chief executive officer Dimitrios Tzortzis told reporters on Tuesday.



Earlier this month Greece passed legislation to split Public Gas Corporation (DEPA) into two companies, one covering its wholesale and retail gas supply business and the other its distribution network and international activities.



Under its latest agreement with the country’s creditors, Athens has agreed to sell a 50.1 percent stake in DEPA’s commercial operations.



Speaking on the sidelines of an energy conference in Athens, Tzortzis also told reporters there was interest from Italy, France and Spain.



[Reuters]