Concerns are rising about racist violence following a series of incidents culminating in an attack by a group of masked men on refugees at a reception facility in Konitsa, northeastern Greece, on Sunday.

One minor was hurt in the Konitsa attack, which took place during a sporting event involving refugee children, according to nongovernmental organization Arsis.

Meanwhile on the island of Samos, where a reception center for migrants is seriously overcrowded, a parents’ association that has withdrawn children from a local school in protest at refugee children attending classes has encouraged other parents’ groups to follow suit.

In a related development, the Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia said that it cannot host refugees and complained about the transfer of dozens of migrants to a local hotel.

The statement followed an attack on the hotel last Friday by a group of residents who threw stones and petrol bombs at the building and threatened migrants.