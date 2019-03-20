A 31-year-old soccer fan that attended the abandoned local derby between Panathinaikos and Olympiakos at the Athens Olympic Stadium on Sunday has lot his sight in his left eye after being hit in the face with a baton by riot police, according to reports on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses told Kathimerini that the victim, a ship engineer, was injured outside the stadium after the match was abandoned in the 70th minute due to security concerns sparked by violent clashes between fans and riot police.

They said the incident occurred after a 45-year-old man, who had gone to the match with the 31-year-old, was attacked and arrested by police after he took issue with them over their use of tear gas.

The 31-year-old, along with a 30-year-old relative, were hit in the face by riot police as they tried to reassure them that the 45-year-old was not involved in the riots.

Police arrested eight people in connection with the clashes.