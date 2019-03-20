NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Homemade bomb fails to blast open Elefsina ATM

Burglars fled empty-handed when an attempt to use a homemade bomb to break into an ATM outside a supermarket in Elefsina, west of Athens, failed on Wednesday.

The unknown perpetrators are believed to have channeled flammable gas into the machine before igniting it to cause the 3.30 a.m. explosion. They however failed to retrieve any money, police said.

Police are investigating the blast, the latest in a string of similar incidents.

