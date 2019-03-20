Greek migration minister condemns racially-motivated attack

Greek Migration Policy Minister Dimitris Vitsas has condemned a weekend racist attack against refugees in northwestern Greece.



“Such attacks are horrible. Their motives are ideological and political and we must all condemn them without any reservation. We all need to help to defeat this xenophobia,” Vitsas told state-run Athens-Macedonian news agency (ANA) Wednesday.



One minor was hurt, according to reports, when a group of masked men attacked a reception facility in Konitsa during a sporting event on Sunday.



“These things are unacceptable and the government will deal with them in a decisive manner,” the minister said.



Meanwhile, Vitsas has reportedly sent a letter to parents’ associations on the eastern Aegean island of Samos where several parents of pupils at a primary school have kept their children away from classes in protest at the admission of kids from the island’s refugee camps.



In his letter, Vitsas reportedly stressed the importance of solidarity to all citizens and the inalienable right of all children to education without discrimination.