Greek PM in Jerusalem for trilateral summit

Greece’s prime minister will on Wednesday take part in a trilateral summit in Jerusalem also attended by the leaders of Cyprus and Israel, as well as the US Secretary of State.



Alexis Tsipras, Nicos Anastasiades, Benjamin Netanyahu and Mike Pompeo will discuss developments in the Eastern Mediterranean as well as cooperation in the fields of energy, security and defense, economy and migration.



According to government sources, Tsipras will underline that the safe transfer of energy resources to the European Union is one of the main pillars of Greek foreign policy. The signing of the Intergovernmental Agreement to promote the EastMed gas pipeline is expected to be announced in the coming days.



According to the same sources, Wednesday’s meeting highlights Washington’s support for the tripartite cooperation between Greece, Cyprus and Israel, while underscoring the three countries’ strengthened role in security and energy developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.



The prospect of US engagement with the trilateral scheme was discussed during US-Greek Strategic Dialogue in Washington in December.



The Greek prime minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos and Environment and Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis. [ANA-MPA]