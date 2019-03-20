Internal Novartis investigation finds no trace of illicit payments, Bloomberg reports

An internal investigation by Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG has failed to find any evidence of illicit payments made by the company into the accounts of Greek state officials, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.



The firm did not receive preferential pricing from the Greek state and has so far been unable to trace any “inappropriate payments” to government officials, a local spokesperson told Bloomberg in an email exchange, according to the report.



A number of conservative officials, including two former prime ministers are implicated in the case.



An investigation by Greek authorities, denounced by the opposition as being politically-motivated, is still ongoing.