ND’s Meimarakis to give up MP seat ahead of Euro elections

New Democracy MP Vangelis Meimarakis is expected to give up his seat ahead of European Parliament elections in May where he will run as a candidate.



In comments made Wednesday, the 65-year-old politician said he would not make use of a new provision allowing lawmakers to run as candidates in European Parliament elections without having to give up their status as MP at home.



Meimarakis said his decision was dictated by “unwritten [political] principles.”