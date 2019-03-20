NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Successor scheme for primary residence protection to be tabled Friday, report says

TAGS: Property

Greece’s leftist administration is expected to table a measure on primary residence protection to succeed the so-called Katseli law on Friday on the basis of an agreement between the government and banks, government sources told state-run Athens-Macedonian news agency (ANA-MPA) on Wednesday.

According to the same sources, talks with the institutions supervising the country’s banking sector to clarify technical details will continue until Friday.

