Fasianos & Mytaras | Athens | March 21 - May 4

New arrival the Roma Gallery presents a show of work by two of Greece's most well-known artists, Alekos Fassianos (b. 1935) and Dimitris Mytaras (1934-2017), in a bid to explore their different approaches to the human figure as the protagonist of their work, but also to underscore the differences in their individual idioms, as well as their similarities, especially in terms of their flair for the theatrical. The show will be inaugurated at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, and runs through May 4. Opening hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Roma gallery, 5 Roma, Kolonaki, tel 213.035.8344