John W.I. Lee | Athens | March 21

For its Annual Archives Lecture, the American School of Classical Studies at Athens (ASCSA) has invited University of California historian John W.I. Lee to deliver a lecture titled “Up from Slavery: The Extraordinary Story of John Wesley Gilbert, First African-American Student of the ASCSA, 1890-91.” Born in 1863 to an enslaved mother in Georgia, Gilbert was the first African American professor at his alma mater, Paine College, the first African American to receive a BA from Brown University and also the first African American to study in Greece at the ASCSA, where he participated in excavations at the ancient site of Eretria in 1890-91. Lee's lecture on his achievements starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

ASCSA, Costen Hall, 9 Anapiron Polemou,

Kolonaki, tel 213.000.2400, www.ascsa.edu.gr