Greece mulls racism charges as migrants targeted

A Greek prosecutor has ordered a probe into whether charges of racism can be brought in connection with two incidents where asylum-seekers have been targeted.

In the first case, on the eastern island of Samos, parents protesting plans for migrant children to attend classes have kept their children out of a primary school.

Samos is a key arrival point for migrants crossing from Turkey and hosts Greeces most overcrowded migrant camp — with 4,000 people in facilities designed for 650.

And in the village of Villia, southwest of Athens, a hotel where dozens of migrants are being housed was attacked with stones after local residents voiced opposition to their arrival.

The probe was ordered Wednesday. The Greek government has condemned both incidents.

