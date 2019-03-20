NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Inmate dies at Korydallos Prison, prompting probe

An internal probe was launched on Wednesday at Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison following the death of a 48-year-old inmate in his cell.

The Greek prisoner, who was serving a life sentence for murder, is believed to have died of a heart attack, according to prison medics, though a coroner was to rule on the exact cause of death.

There were no signs that the death was connected to a recent spate of killings attributed to gang members in the prison.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 