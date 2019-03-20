Inmate dies at Korydallos Prison, prompting probe

An internal probe was launched on Wednesday at Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison following the death of a 48-year-old inmate in his cell.

The Greek prisoner, who was serving a life sentence for murder, is believed to have died of a heart attack, according to prison medics, though a coroner was to rule on the exact cause of death.

There were no signs that the death was connected to a recent spate of killings attributed to gang members in the prison.