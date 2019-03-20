Photos of Turkish frogmen off north Crete taken down

An under-sea photo showing two Turkish frogmen posing with a Turkish flag in a sea area north of the Greek island of Crete was taken down from the Twitter account of the NATO Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) on Wednesday after protests lodged by the Hellenic Navy at the prompting of Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis.

The photo appeared to have been taken during mine countermeasures during the Ariadne-19 NATO exercise that began on March 14 and ends on Thursday.

The exercise simulated warfare with the use of mines.