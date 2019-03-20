Netanyahu says presence of Pompeo in Jerusalem adds value to trilateral summit
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said on Wednesday that the presence of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the trilateral summit between his country, Greece and Cyprus has given it added value.
The three leaders convened their sixth trilateral summit on Wednesday with the aim of signing a deal for the construction of the EastMed Pipeline, which the US has backed, to transfer gas from Cyprus and Israel in the East Mediterranean to Greece and onto the rest of Europe.