SETE: We all need to do our best for tourism

Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) president Yiannis Retsos warned on Wednesday that "no one has guaranteed we will not drop from 30 million visitors to 20 million," stressing that Greece’s strategic priority should be the optimum management of its destinations.

"Our competitors are not Turkey or any other countries in the periphery, but the major Western states," he explained, calling on the central government and local authorities as well as private sector enterprises and their employees to do what they can to help the local industry mature.