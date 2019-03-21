WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Yiannis Stefanakis | Hania | To April 8

TAGS: Visual Arts, Exhibition

Cretan-born Yiannis Stefanakis studied painting, engraving, hagiography and book art at the Athens School of Fine Arts. The exhibition “Yiannis Stefanakis – A Journey to Utopia,” curated by art critic Peggy Kounenaki at the Municipal Art Gallery of Hania, presents concepts and techniques defining the work of this productive artist. The burdens of modern-day people, the sadness of urban centers, the beauty of nature, illusions and memories, as well as the desire for a greater understanding of the world, serve as links in this artist’s multifaceted work.

Municipal Art Gallery of Hania, 98-102 Halidon, tel 28210.92.294, www.pinakothiki-chania.gr

