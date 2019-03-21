ERT Symphony | Athens | March 22

The ERT TV & Radio Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Nikos Tsouchlos and with Costas Cotsiolis on guitar, will perform selected works by Giorgos Koumentakis, Antonio Vivaldi, Leo Brouwer and Robert Schumann at the Athens Concert Hall on Friday, March 22. The performance starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets range from 4 to 10 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr