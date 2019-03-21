Mitsotakis confident EU voters will turn back on ‘lies and populism’

Greek conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday expressed his confidence that European voters will turn their back on “the lies and populism” in the upcoming European Parliament elections.



Speaking during a visit to Brussels for a summit of the center-right European People’s Party (EPP), Mitsotakis said that citizens will “vote for a new Europe that will be able to offer more and better jobs to the young as well as safety to all European citizens.”



Asked about the EPP’s decision to suspend its Hungarian member, prime minister Victor Orban’s ruling Fidesz party, Mitsotakis said that New Democracy was the first party to publicly call for measures on Orban.



“We asked for the suspension of his participation in EPP and we are very happy that this decision was officially ratified on Wednesday by the EPP. We are very satisfied with the decision which gives a clear answer to those that tried to identify ND with extreme and populist voices,” he said. [ANA-MPA]