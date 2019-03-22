Athens-Thessaloniki rail travel time to be slashed

The project to electrify the railway section between Lianokladi and Domokos on the Athens-Thessaloniki route will reportedly be completed by the end of the month, allowing Italian-owned railway service operator Trainose to launch the Pendolino ETR-485 electric trains that will cut the journey between the two cities to just over four hours.

Moreover, with the installation of the European Train Control System (ETCS) and new signaling systems by the end of the year, the trip will be further reduced to three hours and 20 minutes.

The Pendolino model was presented during the Thessaloniki International Fair in September 2018.