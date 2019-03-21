Death toll from flu since October rises to 122

The death toll from the flu virus in Greece has risen to 122 since last October, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO).



Citing the latest data in its weekly report Thursday, KEELPNO said that three patients who had contracted the virus died between March 11 and 17, noting that seven patients were admitted to the intensive care units of Greek hospitals.



Notwithstanding the rising death toll, the flu activity in Greece has reduced, according to KEELPNO, which said that visits to doctors by patients with flu symptoms have also decreased.



The center has stressed that vaccination is the best form of prevention.