It was certainly not a surprise. Nevertheless, aggregated data from Greeks’ income tax declarations provide undeniable evidence of the Procrustean policy mix that was implemented in Greece in recent years.

Existing inequalities deepened, and incomes dropped while tax revenues headed higher.

At a time when stability is – supposedly – being restored and the country is timidly returning to growth, self-employed professionals have declared lower incomes – a sign that a big chunk of the country’s economic activity passes under the radar.

It’s beyond any reasonable doubt that the distortion which has been imposed – with the tolerance of the country’s international lenders – cannot go on.