ATHEX: Index edges up aided by bank climb

Another mixed day at the Greek bourse on Thursday saw the majority of stocks head south while most main indexes ended up with gains in a session of increased trading volume thanks to several prearranged transactions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 717.90 points, adding 0.34 percent to Wednesday’s 715.47 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.14 percent to 1,866.58 points.

The banks index was up 1.79 percent, with all four systemic banks heading higher: Piraeus grew 2.40 percent, Alpha advanced 2.29 percent, Eurobank increased 1.44 percent and National grabbed 0.79 percent. Mid-cap Attica Bank jumped 14.46 percent.

The climbers also included Viohalco (up 3.37 percent), GEK Terna (2.36 percent) and Terna Energy (1.87 percent), while Sarantis dropped 1.67 percent, Fourlis fell 1.36 percent and Coca-Cola HBC gave up 1.31 percent.

In total 44 stocks registered gains, 56 sustained losses and 35 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 61.5 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 42.2 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index rose 0.12 percent to 65.15 points.