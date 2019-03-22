Attackers throw explosive at Russian consul in Athens

Attackers on a motorcycle threw an explosive device, possibly a hand grenade, at the Russian consulate in Athens early on Friday, police said.

“It was probably a hand grenade, no one was injured,” one police official told Reuters.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack on the consulate in the Athens suburb of Psychico.

Small-scale attacks on businesses, police, politicians and embassies are frequent in Greece, with its long history of political violence. Left-wing urban guerrilla groups often claim responsibility. [Reuters]