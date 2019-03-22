NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Bomb disposal team at Russian consulate in Athens

Greek police say a bomb disposal squad has been sent to the Russian consulate in Athens after cameras showed a suspicious object believed to be a hand grenade being thrown over the perimeter fence overnight.

Police said Friday morning that the consulate’s cameras showed two people on a motorbike throwing a small object over the fence, reportedly causing minor damage. Authorities cordoned off the area around the consulate, located in a suburb north of the city center.

Police said they were also examining whether a motorbike found partially burned in a central Athens neighbourhood was related to the incident. [AP]

