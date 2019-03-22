Turkish defense minister sparks controversy, again

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has generated fresh controversy by claiming that the Aegean Sea and Cyprus lie within Turkey’s territorial waters, according to reports Friday.



“We control the sea and the seabed. The seas. The Black Sea, the Aegean, the Eastern Mediterraenan which also includes Cyprus,” Akar reportedly said.



“These areas lie within our sphere of interest… we have the responsibility of ensuring peace and calm,” he was quoted as saying.



No more information was immediately available.