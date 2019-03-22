NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
First round of spraying for mosquito control in Attica to be concluded end March

Environment

The first round of aerial pesticide spraying for mosquito control carried out by authorities in Attica is set to conclude at the end of March, state-run Athens-Macedonian news agency reports.

The aerial spraying is held over environmentally-protected areas and other areas with high mosquito population, according to the report.

