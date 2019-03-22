Katrougalos condemns attack on Russian consulate

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos has condemned a grenade attack on the Rusian consulate in Athens in the early hours of Friday, which caused minor damage and no injuries.



“We have contacted the Russian Embassy to express our self-evident and unreserved condemnation of [the] incident,” Katrougalos said, adding that authorities will take the necessary measures to prevent similar attacks in the future.



“Greece is a safe country,” Katrougalos said, describing the attack as an “isolated” incident.



The minister expressed his confidence that the attack will have no impact on bilateral ties between Athens and Moscow.



The Foreign Ministry has already issued a statement condemning the incident.