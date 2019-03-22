Prosecutor asks court to uphold life sentence in Luqman killing

An Athens prosecutor has asked an appeals court to uphold the life sentence for two men convicted in 2014 for the murder of a 27-year-old Pakistani national while he was cycling to work.



Christos Steriopoulos and Dionysis Liakopoulos were convicted to life in prison after stabbing Luqman Shehzad seven times on January 17, 2013, in the Athens neighborhood of Petralona.



In his recommendation Friday, the prosecutor said that the murder was driven by a “foolish, fanatical and catastrophic ideology about racial superiority.”



The two are also accused of being members of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn and are on trial in a separate case concerning the party’s suspected illegal activities.