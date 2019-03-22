Explosion causes extensive power outages on Crete
An explosion at a Public Power Corporation (PPC) station in Iraklio, Crete, has lead to extensive power outages across the island, according to reports Friday.
No injuries were reported following the blast, according to the same reports.
Members of Greece's fire service, the EMAK rescue services and the National First Aid Center (EKAV) are at the scene, reports say.
No more details were immediately available.