Weasel Dance | Athens | March 26

Creative team Most Mechanics Are Crooks presents its first event, titled “Weasel Dance: The Mimetic in the Post-Digital Predicament,” in cooperation with the Goethe Institute. Most Mechanics Are Crooks is an initiative of Eva Giannakopoulou, Alexis Fidetzis, Panos Sklavenitis and Kostis Stafylakis, four artists who belong to a wider network of cultural producers and thinkers experimenting with unreality, hyperreality, semblance, overidentification, storytelling and parafiction. At the Goethe Institute, they have teamed up with individual artists and groups to explore the hypnotizing condition of the post-digital self, inspired by the dance of the weasel when lulling its prey into a false sense of security. The event starts at 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, and admission is free of charge. To find out more about the group, visit www.mostmechanicsarecrooks.com.

Goethe Institute, 14-16 Omirou, Kolonaki, tel 210.366.1000