Acropolis Museum for Free | Athens | March 25

In celebration of Greek Independence Day, the Acropolis Museum invites visitors to take in its permanent collections with free admission from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m and to participate in tours of the galleries with its archaeologists. The tours are in Greek and start at noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. For registration on a first-come, first-served basis, please refer to the Information Desk at the entrance on the same day. Groups are limited to 40 visitors per session. The museum's restaurant will also be serving traditional Greek dishes on the same day.

Acropolis Museum, 15 Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis,
tel 210.900.0900, www.theacropolismuseum.gr

