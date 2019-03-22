Nick Waterhouse | Athens & Thessaloniki | March 30 & 31

Known for his evocative blend of classic rock'n’roll with garage and soul, LA-based singer-songwriter Nick Waterhouse is coming back to Greece after a sold-out show in 2017 to perform at Athens's Fuzz Club and Thessaloniki's Fix Factory on Saturday and Sunday, March 30 and 31, respectively. His shows will present tracks from his latest studio release, a self-titled album that includes the already popular hit “Song For Winners.” Tickets are available online at www.viva.gr and at tel 11876, with prices starting from 25 euros.

Fuzz Club, Pireos 209 & Patriarchou

Ioakeim, Moschato, tel 210.345.0817;

Fix Factory of Sound, 15 26is Oktovriou,

tel 2310.500.670