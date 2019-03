Hailed as one of Europe's best tribute bands, with live appearances all over Europe and Asia, Not the Rolling Stones takes the stage at the Athens Concert Hall on Saturday, March 23, giving local fans of the legendary rock group a taste of the real thing. Tickets cost 15 euros and doors open at 10 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr