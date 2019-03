Popular Bristol-based dancefloor DJ duo The Allergies will be on the decks at Gazarte on Saturday, March 23, with their funky mashup of soul, disco, hip-hop and breakbeats. Admission costs 5 euros and doors open at 10 p.m. Tickets can be booked in advance online at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Kerameikos,

tel 210.346.0347, www.gazarte.gr