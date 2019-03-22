Tsipras sees Greek upgrade

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras insisted on Friday after the European Union summit in Brussels that despite Europe’s difficulties, Greece has, through the sacrifices of its people, upgraded its prestige and its role in international developments and has surprised its EU partners with the performance of its economy.

Referring to Brexit and the difficulties Britain is faced with after its decision to leave the European Union, Tsipras said that “entrenchment and fear lead nowhere.”

Meanwhile, according to the MIA news agency, the Greek premier is also set to visit North Macedonia in the first week of April.