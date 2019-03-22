The main problems representatives of Greek industries cited at an event held on Friday in Athens on the initiative of Alternate Finance Minister Stergios Pitsiorlas (center) were overtaxation, excessively high social security contributions, high energy costs, the actions and omissions of institutions that frequently hamper investments, bureaucracy and monopolistic practices.

These issues make it much more difficult for industrialists to compete with their European rivals and mean that the reorganization of the country’s production needs to start with manufacturing, they said.